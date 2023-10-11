HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly threatening a group of people with a gun during an argument, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Chief Jordan Carter stated officers received a report that a juvenile suspect threatened the occupants of a car at Hamilton’s Sonic-Drive-In restaurant with a gun Tuesday evening. The complainant stated that the juvenile was a student at Hamilton High School.

Officers immediately responded to the report, which was received Wednesday morning, and briefed the Hamilton High School principal on the situation. The juvenile suspect was then separated from their peers to a room with officers for questioning at the school, where they were arrested and escorted off the property.

The juvenile was not in possession of a firearm at the time of the arrest. HPD did not disclose what charges the juvenile is currently facing.