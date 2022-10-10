ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department arrested a juvenile who allegedly shot and killed a man Saturday evening.

According to APD, officers arrived to the 400 block of W. 29th Street on calls of a gunshot victim at around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, an officer found Christian Toyer, 20, of Anniston lying in the roadway. He died while being transported to a local hospital.

Investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. There is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance, prior to the incident.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. His name will not be released due to his age.