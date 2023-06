BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a juvenile charged in connection to a homicide that happened in May.

According to BPD, the 17-year-old male was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Deunte Jurrell Winston, who was shot and killed on May 25 in the 4300 block of 44th Avenue North.

The suspect is currently in custody in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. His name could not be revealed due to his age.

