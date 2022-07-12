BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An adult and a juvenile are receiving medical treatment after being injured in a Birmingham shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Birmingham Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired on the 2500 block of 21st Street Ensley around 1 p.m.

According to BPD Sgt. Rob Mauldin, two people were injured during the incident. It is unclear if their injuries were caused by gunfire, but both in stable condition.

One victim was a juvenile who was transported to Children’s Hospital of Alabama. The second victim was driving a U-Haul truck and left the location after being injured. He was taken to UAB Hospital after an officer saw him in his vehicle resting on I-59 South and called for medical assistance.

One person was taken into custody on an unrelated felony warrant, and detectives are investigating his possible involvement in this incident.

