1 person dead after shots are fired on 1st Ave. North, homicide investigation underway

Sgt. Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) released a video statement via Twitter to discuss details of the homicide reported at Sunoco gas station on 1st Ave. North.

At approximately 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, the BPD responded to a call of a person shot at the 6800 Block of 1st Ave. North. Upon arrival, officers noticed the victim in the passenger seat of a vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mauldin says the vehicle was traveling eastbound down 1st avenue north when someone in another vehicle fired shots, “possibly towards someone else” but it struck the victim.

Right now there is no suspect in custody and police are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, contact 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation on the 6800 Block 1st Ave. N at the Sunoco gas station.

There are no further details at the moment. CBS 42 will keep you updated.

