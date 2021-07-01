Jury convicts man of capital murder in Trussville Cracker Barrel shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man has been found guilty of shooting a man in the head during an argument in the parking lot of a Trussville Cracker Barrel two years ago.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Bryan Patrick Hancock of capital murder in the death of Randy Young on March 28, 2019. According to police, Hancock got into an argument with Young after Young’s car was blocked by another car driven by Hancock.

“The altercation escalated to the point that one of the suspects shot the victim in the head,” a police report at the time stated.

Young died from his injuries the next day.

Capital murder is a Class A felony, which comes with a prison sentence between 10 years to life.

Hancock will be sentenced Sept. 2.