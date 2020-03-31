Judge denies bond for former Birmingham cop, convicted rapist Pete Willinston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A judge has denied bond for a former Birmingham police officer who was convicted last month of raping a 14-year-old girl.

In an order issued Monday, Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace denied a motion from the legal team of Pete Williston to reinstate bond. In one motion filed March 23, attorney Scott Harwell mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and how many court hearings had been delayed to April 16 because of it.

On Feb. 5, Williston was convicted of raping a woman in in 2008, when she was only 14 years old. The former police lieutenant was arrested in 2018 after the victim, now an adult, came forward to police and there was an investigation.

In one motion, Harwell said that Williston was kept in solitary confinement 23 hours per day due to his prior career as a police officer.

Williston is set for sentencing on May 29.

