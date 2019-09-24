Jeremy Owens, suspect in murder of Officer Wytasha Carter, indicted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama grand jury has indicted Jeremy Elwin Owens for one charge of capital murder.

Court documents state that Owens,

…Owens, whose name is to the Grand Jury otherwise unknown, did intentionally cause the death of Wytasha Carter, to-wit: by shooting him with a pistol, and Jeremy Elwin Owens caused said death while Wytasha Carter, a Birmingham Police Officer, was on duty or in the act or performance of an official or job related duty, in violation of Section 13A5-40(a)(5), of the Code of Alabama, against the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama

9TH Grand Jury Session

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events