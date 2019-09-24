Jeremy Owens, suspect in murder of Officer Wytasha Carter, indicted

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama grand jury has indicted Jeremy Elwin Owens for one charge of capital murder.
Court documents state that Owens,
…Owens, whose name is to the Grand Jury otherwise unknown, did intentionally cause the death of Wytasha Carter, to-wit: by shooting him with a pistol, and Jeremy Elwin Owens caused said death while Wytasha Carter, a Birmingham Police Officer, was on duty or in the act or performance of an official or job related duty, in violation of Section 13A5-40(a)(5), of the Code of Alabama, against the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama9TH Grand Jury Session
