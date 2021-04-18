Jefferson County woman kills partner with vehicle after altercation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman who had a disagreement with a man used a vehicle to repeatedly run him over.

Tomeka Sims, 46, has been placed in the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of murder with a bond of $50,000.

At approximately 8:15 in the morning, deputies were called to a business on Pawnee Village Road in East Jefferson County to investigate a male who was found deceased.

The JCSO reports that at around 10 p.m. Saturday, the man and Sims got into a disagreement. She got into the man’s car and drove, dragging him on the ground in the process. Sims returned to the scene and rolled over the man multiple times.

She left and came back a second time and attempted to roll over him again, but was unsuccessful as the victim had rolled underneath a tractor trailer bed.

Sims fled the scene for the final time.

After reviewing video footage and examining evidence at the scene, detectives were able to identify and charge Sims with the crime. The victim and Sims had been in a long-term relationship.

Jefferson County detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder.