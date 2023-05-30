JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old killed in a Fairfield shooting on May 27 was identified Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jani S. Barker, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on the 5000 block of Parkway Alley around 3:45 p.m. Barker was taken to Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirms a 15-year-old male was arrested in connection with Barker’s death. The unidentified suspect is being charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barker’s death.