JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is accrediting Star 1 and its staff for a successful mission that helped lead to the arrest of a burglary suspect on the run.

According to JCSO, the incident began after a homeowner witnesses their home being burglarized. After reportedly trying to pursue the suspect, the suspect fired shots at the homeowner before fleeing the scene. Star 1 arrived at the scene and located the suspect’s vehicle, and due to the suspects moving into Walker County, Star 1 provided the latitude and longitude of their location to authorities.

Star 1 then observed one suspect at the back of the vehicle, moving items, before walking into the woods where a second suspect was waiting for him. To prevent escape, Star1 utilized the helicopter’s siren to halt their progress and keep them in the wood until ground units arrived.

Star 1 descended to an altitude where the PA system could be used to advise the suspect that he had been surrounded and K-9 would be used. The suspect complied with the verbal commands issued and dropped his weapon, walked out of the woods and was taken into custody when Walker County arrived on the scene.