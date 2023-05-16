JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in a road rage incident that left a man critically injured.

Javier Bryese Burny is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that occurred in the 7400 block of Narrows Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Joni Money, JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Palmerdale Fire Department on Bradford Trafford Road at around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

According to witnesses, the victim and a passenger were traveling on Narrows Road when they noticed a vehicle following them very closely. The victim pulled his vehicle over and the other vehicle also stopped. The victim approached the driver of the other vehicle and the two argued. The driver of the second vehicle fired a shot, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the fire station for initial assistance before being transported to UAB Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information on Burny’s whereabouts, please call 205-325-1450 and select option 2.