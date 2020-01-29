Jefferson County Sheriff’s office searching for several robbery and assault suspects

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred on the 4400 block of Westchester Hills Drive Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the scene around 11:46 p.m. on a report of robbery and assault. The victim said that he arrived home to find three men breaking into a car. The victim added that the men then attacked him and fled in a four-door vehicle.

If anyone has information about this crime, they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 205-325-1450 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

