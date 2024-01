FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fairfield on Saturday.

According to the JCSO Lt. Joni Money, deputies arrived in the 800 block of Beacon Drive on report of a traffic crash. At the scene, deputies inspected the crash and discovered a man had been shot. The man was pronounced dead.

Stay with CBS 42 for this developing story.