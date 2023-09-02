MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a 38-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the 1200 block of 8th Avenue at around 3 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot during an argument. Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After talking to witnesses, deputies located a 57-year-old suspect and took him into custody where he is being questioned. Charges against the suspect have not been determined, the investigation is still on-going.