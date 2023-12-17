JEFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was killed early Sunday morning.

According to JCSO, officers arrived to a business in the 2200 block of Center Point Parkway on reports of a person threatening to shoot patrons in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Before deputies arrived, the subject engaged in an altercation with a patron. The patron then shot the subject and left the location. The subject, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

JCSO’s detectives are investigating. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.