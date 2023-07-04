FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound Monday night.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to a call for help at a home in the 100 block of 60th Street Fairfield at around 8:56 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After checking the victim, paramedics pronounced him dead. There was no forced entry in the home and detectives are reviewing neighborhood video and available evidence.

Anyone with information can contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.