Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conduct heroin bust during traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With several drug arrests made over the last few days, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged one man with trafficking heroin.

On Tuesday, detectives observed Aqureal Taylor, 29, conducting drug transactions from a car parked in the 9000 Block of Parkway East in Birmingham. Detectives later stopped the vehicle during a traffic stop.

“Taylor, who was a passenger in the vehicle, exited the vehicle and took off running,” a release from JCSO stated. “Detectives were able to capture Taylor and take him into custody.”

Approximately 5 grams of heroin were found on Taylor, who was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking heroin. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000 Bond.

“Our Detectives take illegal drug activity seriously and will continue to fight against drugs in our community,” the release stated. “If you have information about drug activity, please let us know. It will take help from our citizens to continue this battle and win the war.”

LATEST POSTS