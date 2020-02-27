JCSO arrest 2 in connection to narcotics investigation; suspects facing multiple charges

Suspects in connection to the narcotics investigation. Antonio Terrell Purdom (left) and Tiffany Nation (right). Image courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Jefferson County suspects are facing multiple drug related charges after sheriff’s office deputies obtained warrants for their arrest in a narcotics investigation.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, county narcotics detectives apprehended 38-year-old Antonio Terrell Purdom of Birmingham (see picture), in conjunction to the narcotics investigation.

Purdom was observed conducting activities that were consistent with drug transactions. Detectives also performed a traffic stop on Purdom’s vehicle where he was found to have illegal narcotics in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

A follow-up investigation at Purdom’s residence revealed a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm discovered by detectives.

A series of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a weapon obtained during the investigation. Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Purdom was arrested for trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substances, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is held on a $2,000 bond. The sheriff’s office explains that the bond is set to this excess because of Purdom’s “extensive” history in illegal drug activity.

Sheriff’s office deputies also obtained a warrant against Tiffany Nation (see picture) for offenses of trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nation was arrested in connection to the narcotics investigation.

Her bond amount has not been released at this time.

