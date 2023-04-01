A previous version of this story incorrectly stated a deputy was shot during a gunfire exchange. The article has been corrected.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a vehicle pursuit on Saturday with another agency, according to the JCSO.

David Agee, a public information officer with the JCSO, shots were fired during the pursuit. There were minor injuries to the offender. There were no injuries to any deputies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.