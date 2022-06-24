JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday afternoon on prostitution charges.

According to jail records, 25-year-old Jerrod DeShoan Moore was taken into custody at the Jefferson County Jail and charged with prostitution and third-degree promoting prostitution.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed Moore was employed as a deputy with the department. He was released from jail after posting his $600 bond.

At 6:55 p.m., the JCSO announced that Moore been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.