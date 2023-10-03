JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are requesting the public’s assistance regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred last month.

On Sept. 23, deputies responded to Highway 78 near Bethel Road around 8 p.m. to investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle struck a maroon Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the rear and left the scene.

The 53-year-old driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to UAB Hospital and was in critical condition at the time of transport.

Detectives with the Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are requesting if you have any information that may be helpful in solving this case, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, and dial option 2. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.