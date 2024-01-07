MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old Midfield man sustained significant injuries when he was shot inside a home early Sunday morning.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Seventh Street in Midfield just after 2 a.m. on report of a person who was shot inside a home. Money stated witnesses reported hearing gunshots outside. It’s believed one of those bullets hit the man when his in bed asleep.

The man was transported to UAB Hospital with significant injuries. An investigation revealed other homes were struck by bullets, but no additional injuries have been reported. The JCSO hasn’t established a motive for the shooting, and there is no one in custody.

Those with information on the shooting are urged to call the JCSO at 205-325-1450, option 2, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.