Jefferson County man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge sentenced a Jefferson County man to over six years of prison on child exploitation charges on May 20.

United States District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala sentenced James Curtis Brasher, 49, of Warrior, to 78 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. Brasher was also ordered to pay $69,000 in restitution to the victims. Brasher pleaded guilty to this charge in November of 2020.

According to the plea agreement, Brasher accessed the Darknet through the use of the Tor application to view and obtain child pornography. A forensic examination of the digital devices located at Brasher’s residence revealed over 58,000 images of child pornography, including images of children under the age of 12-years-old, and child erotica.

This conviction will require Brasher to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, with the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Warrior Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.