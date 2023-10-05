BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fairfield man was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona.

The jury returned a guilty verdict against 30-year-old Terrell Corey McMullin after two days of testimony. According to evidence presented at trial, a Pleasant Grove police officer conducted a traffic stop on McMullin on February 1, 2022. The officer attempted to make contact with McMullin, but he sped away.

The chase ended when McMullin lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed a short distance later, according to evidence presented at trial. McMullin then fled on foot, and the pursuit ended when McMullin went into Fairfield city limits.

During the search of the abandoned vehicle, the officer found a tan Glock 9mm pistol with an installed Glock switch in the driver’s seat, according to evidence presented at trial. It was determined the Glock was stolen.

“The illegal possession of firearms by repeat offenders is a persistent threat to the peace and safety of our communities,” Escalona said in a release. “Our ongoing collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement has been instrumental in removing illegal firearms from our communities. Together, we are making our communities safer every day.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Pleasant Grove Police Department investigated the case. The maximum penalty someone can face for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison.