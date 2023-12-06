JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A search warrant executed in Jefferson County on Monday resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the sheriff’s vice and narcotics unit, alongside SWAT, searched a home on the 1500 block of Pine Street in Mulga. Jaquan Lamar Mayfield was arrested following the search and charged with trafficking fentanyl, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms and altering a firearm’s identification.

Mayfield also had existing failure to appear warrants for first degree robbery, second degree assault, stalking and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm. He was booked into the Bessemer County Jail on bonds totaling $1,030,000.