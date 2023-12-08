BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was indicted this week in connection with a shooting that occurred in the spring.

According to District Attorney Danny Carr, Deputy Thomas Cleveland was indicted by the Grand Jury of Jefferson County for assault in the first degree for a shooting that occurred on April 20 while he was on duty.

Since the shooting involved an officer, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and submitted their findings to Carr.

The district attorney then handed the case over to the Grand Jury, who found probable cause that Cleveland did commit the crime of assault in the first degree.

Cleveland was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and bonded out on a $30,000.00 bond.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.