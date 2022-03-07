BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was recently arrested after bringing a pair of shoes and a cellphone to an inmate.

Quindarus Reeves, 27, was arrested on March 1 and charged with two counts of bringing contraband into the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. Both charges are misdemeanor offenses.

“While this is not drugs or a weapon, it is against state law and the phone, in particular, places our personnel at risk,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said in a press release.

On March 3, Reeves turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail but was released after posting his $30,000 bond. Reeves is on administrative leave from the JCSO.