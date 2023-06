JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one of its own deputies Thursday.

Caleb Jefferson, 22, is charged with using his position for personal gain after the JCSO obtained a warrant against him. According to public information officer Joni Money, he is currently on administrative leave.

Jefferson turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail, where he later posted $5,000 bond and was released. This case remains under investigation.