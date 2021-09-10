Jefferson County deputies seize drugs, guns during search warrant Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County detectives seized a number of illegal drugs and guns while performing a search warrant Thursday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Vice and Narcotic’s Detectives conducted a search warrant in the 600 block of 83rd Place South in Birmingham. During the search, detectives seized 5 ounces of methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of the synthetic cannabinoid 5-flouro AKB48, 9 ounces marijuana, two handguns, and an assault rifle.

During the seizure, deputies arrested Nathan Maurice Hatcher, 48, of Birmingham, who was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substances, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. More arrests are expected.

Anyone with information on those dealing illegal drugs in Jefferson County are encouraged to send anonymous tips through JCSO’s website and clicking on “Submit a Tip.”