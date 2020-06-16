Jefferson County deputies investigating shooting in Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Tuesday in Lipscomb.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., deputies were called to the 5500 block of 5th Street, where they arrived found a 29-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim stated that he had been parked in the driveway at the residence, when he was approached by a black male who fired several shots at him,” a release from the JCSO stated. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition.”

As of Tuesday, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

