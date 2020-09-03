Jefferson County deputies investigating shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 100 block of Sterling Circle NW to investigate the call of a man who had been shot.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

“According to the victim, an unknown male came to his home,” a press release from the JCSO stated. “The two got into an argument which turned physical. The offender took the victim’s firearm from him and shot the victim.”

There are currently no suspects in custody. The shooting is still under investigation.

