Jefferson County deputies investigating Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday afternoon, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls of a shooting in Fairfield.

The shooting had allegedly taken place in the 400 block of 57th Street. The Sheriff’s Office says that callers reported that two men had been struck by the gunfire and were transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

They say that they received additional calls that the two victims were being treated at Princeton Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office says no other victims or suspects were located on the scene. They are still investigating.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

