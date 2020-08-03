Jefferson County deputies investigating 2 shootings Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two shootings that happened on the eastern part of the county Sunday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the JCSO received a call about someone traveling in a gold Chevy Trailblazer near the 2500 block of Center Point Parkway when a “loud pop” was heard. According to a release from the JCSO, the 34-year-old driver realized that he had been shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

At 10 p.m., deputies received several calls of shots being fired at the Candy Mountain Apartments on Carson Road in Birmingham. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old male subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Witnesses state that there were several individuals who were shooting at each other,” the release stated. “The victim was not involved in the incident and was hit by stray gunfire.”

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in either incident. Anyone with any information on the shootings is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

