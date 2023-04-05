JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies in Jefferson County found a man shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1100 block of 12th Avenue in Midfield to investigate a person slumped over in a vehicle. Deputies believe the vehicle left the roadway and struck a house before coming to a stop in the roadway.

Deputies discovered the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.