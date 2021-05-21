Jefferson County court clerk accused of stealing $38,000 in payments

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County court clerk has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash payments that had been meant for the courts.

Taraneicha Juante Carmichael, 47, was arrested May 10 and charged with first-degree theft of property. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, she is accused of voiding over $38,000 in cash payments to the courts and keeping the money.

An investigation indicated that some of the thefts may have happened as far back as 2019.

The payments were made by the public for name changes, wills and motions for records. Authorities do not believe that any of the thefts were for court costs or restitutions.

Carmichael turned herself in to the Jefferson County Jail and was later released on bond.