Jefferson Co. man shot in struggle against 2 armed, masked men; deputies investigate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a man is expected to survive after he was shot with a pistol during a struggle between two masked men. The incident occurred Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, on the 2300 block of Grayson Valley Drive.

Deputies responded to a call at 9:11 p.m. of a “man down” in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man told deputies that he had come home where he was confronted by two armed, masked men. The masked men demanded the victim to give over his wallet.

The victim proceeded to struggle with the men during a fight leading to the shooting. The masked men fled the scene.

Neighbors helped the victim until first responders arrived.

The victim’s injuries were deemed serious but non-life threatening.

The offense is under investigation.

