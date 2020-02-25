Jefferson Co. investigating deadly shooting at Centerpoint barbershop; victim identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/26/2020): The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Tuesday afternoon’s fatal shooting outside of a Center Point barbershop.

The victim was identified to be 21-year-old Delquan Jamar McNeily of the Grayson Valley area.

McNeily was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:50 p.m. outside of Corey’s Barber Shop.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

Original Story: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of shooting in the Center Point area.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. outside of Corey’s Barber Shop on 20th Court N.W. just off Center Point Parkway.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Agee, two men started arguing outside of the barbershop which lead to the shooting.

Investigators are on the scene searching for more evidence.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

