Jefferson Co. Coroner’s office identifies 28-year-old inmate found unresponsive in cell

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Jefferson County inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Patrick Evan Dobbs. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office states that on Saturday, Feb.15 at 6:20 a.m., deputies found Dobbs in his bed at the Birmingham City Jail.

Deputies were alerted when Dobbs failed to get up for the morning headcount. Jail medical personnel made attempts to revive the inmate, but he could not be revived. Dobbs was pronounced dead at 7:21 a.m.

Dobbs’ body was transported to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office for an examination.

The sheriff’s office states that there were no signs of any physical injury and that Dobbs was alone in his cell all night. The coroner’s office has not determined a cause of death; however, the sheriff’s office says that the death appears to be health-related.

