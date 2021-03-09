Jeff West asks judge for new trial, acquittal after being convicted in wife’s death

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Citing “insufficient evidence” that was used against him, a former police officer who was convicted of manslaughter in his wife’s death is seeking a new trial.

Jeff West, 47, was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 death of his wife, Kathleen “Kat” West, and sentenced to 16 years in prison in February.

The request, filed by attorney John Robbins, claimed the evidence produced during West’s trial was “insufficient to support the verdict” and “insufficient to support a finding beyond a reasonable doubt and to a moral certainty of the defendant’s guilt.”

Robbins said in the court document that he prays that this motion will be set for hearing, and after a full and fair hearing on the merits, the court will grant an acquittal or a new trial in the case.

The case initially drew national attention after it was learned that “Kat” West was an online webcam model who sold explicit photos of herself.