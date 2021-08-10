JCSO Deputy, mother of 11-month-old killed in Carson Road shooting, arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after they were arrested over the weekend for harassment and disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, Somer Ross, a probationary employee who was put on administrative leave after her 11-month-old daughter was killed in a shooting at a residence on Carson Road, arrived at the scene of a separate criminal investigation by Birmingham Police and engaged in an argument with the victim of the crime.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and JCSO reports Ross was the main aggressor. At approximately 10:30 p.m. that evening, Ross was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct near the 3600 block of Lloyd Nolan Parkway.

On Monday, Ross resigned her position as a deputy, which she had held since her hiring in December 2020.