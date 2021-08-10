JCSO Deputy, mother of 11-month-old killed in Carson Road shooting, arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after they were arrested over the weekend for harassment and disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, Somer Ross, a probationary employee who was put on administrative leave after her 11-month-old daughter was killed in a shooting at a residence on Carson Road, arrived at the scene of a separate criminal investigation by Birmingham Police and engaged in an argument with the victim of the crime.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and JCSO reports Ross was the main aggressor. At approximately 10:30 p.m. that evening, Ross was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct near the 3600 block of Lloyd Nolan Parkway.

On Monday, Ross resigned her position as a deputy, which she had held since her hiring in December 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES