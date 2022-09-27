JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, is searching for a wanted man.

According to JPD, officers are searching for Christin Martinez, 30, in the area of the 1300 block of County Rd 42. Martinez has outstanding warrants for first-degree assault, kidnapping and making terrorist threats.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. If you have any information, contact JPD at 205-755-2511 or call 911.