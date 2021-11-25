Jasper PD asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a storefront Wednesday night.

According to the Jasper PD Facebook page, officers are conducting a robbery investigation that occurred on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at the Metro by T-Mobile shop on the 500 block of Hwy. 78 West.

The individual is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.