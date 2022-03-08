JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper man was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Keonte Milik Poe, 22, was charged with illegally trafficking a controlled substance. The Jasper Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted the investigation, including a controlled buy.

“This is one of the most dangerous drugs we see on the streets now,” Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work our team did to keep this fentanyl off the streets and away from our residents.”