Jasper man charged with killing man in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper man is currently behind bars after being charged with allegedly killing a man in Troy last week.

Shane Shemar Dunlap, 24, of Jasper has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Willie Charles Scott.

On Tuesday, Dunlap was taken into custody in Jasper by the U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. According to a press release from the Troy Police Department, investigators traveled to the Walker County Jail to interview Dunlap about Scott’s death.

On Nov. 20, officers were called to the 22,000 block of U.S. 231 North in Troy, where they found Charles, 58, dead in his home. Charles’ car, a red 2003 Saturn Ion, was missing from the residence.

After being questioned by investigators, Dunlap was then transported to the Troy City Jail where he was held overnight. He was later taken to the Pike County Jail Wednesday.

“The 2003 Saturn Ion that Dunlap took from Scott’s residence after Scott’s death was recovered with assistance from the Walker County Sheriff’s Department,” the statement read.

Dunlap is being held at the Pike County Jail on no bond.

