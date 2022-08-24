JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper Police have arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

According to JPD, detectives began investigating the report of sex abuse against a young child over the weekend. After an interview with the Walker County Children’s Advocacy Center, felony warrants were obtained and Keith Shehane, 52, of Jasper was arrested. The charges are a Class B and Class C felony.

Shehane is being held Walker County on $250,000 bond.