JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper City Schools is under lockdown as the Jasper Police Department investigates an assault on Highland Avenue.

Initial reports indicate a homeowner confronted an intruder and was attacked by the intruder, according to the JPD. The suspect was described by the homeowner as a male with dark skin in a dark hoodie who fled on foot.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and allow law enforcement to investigate.