TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority (PARA) are investigating vandalism that was done at Veterans Memorial Park this week.

According to PARA, vandals destroyed the Battle Cross memorial commemorating soldiers who died in World War ll, with the helmet and rifle from the memorial being stolen. The park, located along McFarland Boulevard, was built in 1969.

The battle cross that was vandalized is one of five in the park that honors soldiers who died in different American conflicts.

Currently, there are no cameras at the park, but PARA officials said they are considering installing cameras and more lighting to help prevent future incidents.