TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in Tuscaloosa took the life of one person Wednesday morning.

TPD and Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating a shooting at Fosters Ferry Road and 21st Street Tuscaloosa that took place around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Reportedly one person has died due to the shooting.

TUSCALOOSA FATAL SHOOTING MORE: we are working to get more information on this case: here are some crime scene pictures pic.twitter.com/KXB7uoZhsU — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) May 5, 2021

