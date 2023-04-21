Scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Creek Lane NE (Courtesy of Marlon Price).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Friday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Creek Lane Northeast at around 7:22 p.m. on reports of a woman shot, according to Lt. Joni Money. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and were unable to revive her.

A female shooter remained on the scene and is currently being questioned. No further details are available as JCSO continues to investigate.

